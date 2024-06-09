Sunday, June 9, 2024
‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Box Office Surpasses Expectations – Propels Will Smith’s Career Comeback | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
*Sony’s buddy action comedy “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is proving to be a much-needed boost for the summer box office. If early weekend estimates are accurate, the film is on track to achieve a domestic opening of at least $53 million as of this posting, signaling a potential revitalization for cinemas.

This success also marks a significant step for Will Smith, who’s seeking a career comeback following the notorious Oscars incident in 2022.

Reuniting Smith with Martin Lawrence for the fourth installment of Sony’s long-running franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” has garnered generally positive reviews and an impressive A- CinemaScore. Black moviegoers constituted the largest segment of the audience at 44 percent.

Friday’s revenue of $21.6 million included $5.9 million from Thursday night previews. “Ride or Die” has surpassed initial projections, which anticipated an opening between $48 million and $50 million. It’s also the second biggest summer debut behind “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Hits $53M Sparks Will Smith's Comeback / Will Smith & Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4 - Photo by Frank Masi
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4 – Photo by Frank Masi

The predecessor, “Bad Boys for Life,” earned $6.4 million in Thursday previews and achieved a $62 million opening weekend. Released in January 2020, it grossed $426 million globally before the pandemic forced theater closures.

In “Ride or Die,” Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. This time, they are on the run, attempting to clear their late police captain’s name after he is posthumously linked to drug cartels. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, known as Adil & Bilall, directed the film from a script by Chris Bremner and Will Beall.

This release marks Smith’s first major theatrical push since his altercation with Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Smith’s agents at CAA have been in discussions with studio executives to explore new projects, hoping to announce his next film soon if “Ride or Die” performs well.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Smith visited a theater in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, to witness the audience’s reaction to “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” Smith, masked to maintain a low profile, captured the crowd’s enthusiastic response, with fans laughing and clapping during the movie.

Meanwhile, “The Garfield Movie” is holding steady at No. 2 with an estimated $10.3 million. Paramount’s original action comedy “IF” is projected to come in third with $8.5 million. Newcomer Ishana Night Shyamalan’s “The Watchers,” produced by her father M. Night Shyamalan, is expected to open in fourth place with $7 million. Rounding out the top five is 20th Century and Disney’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” with an estimated $5.5 million.

Smith’s surprise appearances and the positive reception to “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” suggest that the actor is well on his way to reclaiming his place in Hollywood.

Previous article
The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Saxman John Klemmer Returns with ‘Chateau Love’ | LISTEN

