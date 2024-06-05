Will Smith Films His Own Action Scenes in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ | Watch

*Will Smith fans are raving over some new behind-the-scenes footage from “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

As TMZ reports, the video shows the movie star expertly handling a firearm while simultaneously working the camera during a chaotic shootout scene.

The camera is strapped to Will’s waist as he captures himself taking down the bad guys. At one point, he flips the camera around to show his point of view. Watch the moment via the clip above.

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the fourth installment in the beloved “Bad Boys” action franchise is slated for a June 7 theatrical release.

Smith and Lawrence lead the cast, which includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano.

Per the news release, here’s the official synopsis: “This Summer, the world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.”

Watch the trailer below.

