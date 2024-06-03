Fans Worry About Martin Lawrence’s Health After Will Smith ‘Helps Him Walk’ at ‘Bad Boys’ Premiere

*Fans have expressed concern for actor Martin Lawrence after a recent incident at the premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” During the event, co-star Will Smith had to hold Lawrence’s hand and assist him as he struggled to walk to greet fans. This unexpected moment has sparked worry about Lawrence’s health and well-being among his supporters.

In a viral clip on X (formally Twitter), Will has a tight grip on Martin’s hand, and he appears to be either drunk or suffering from health/medical issues. Some fans have gone as far as proclaiming that the comedian is actually a clone. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Several social media users have concluded that Martin is ailing due to COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

“Man, I hope he’s ok. I’ve been a fan since the early 90s. Praying for him,” one X user posted.

Another user added, “Martin Lawrence is a clone now. Ya’ll remember when he was running around out in the middle of the street screaming “help me, they’re trying to kill me”? Dave Chappelle told the story.”

A third commented, “I believe they did something to him, either MK Ultra or clone. Dave is a clone for sure. Eminem is a clone. Alot of celebrities are cloned. The eyes are the window to the soul.”

“I hope he is just drunk,” tweeted @@dom_lucre.

“Medical announcements normally happen after these videos come out,” commented another X user.

Check out the cloning theory video below.

Martin Lawrence is a clone now. Ya’ll remember when he was running around out in the middle of the street screaming “help me, they’re trying to kill me”? Dave Chappelle told the story👇 pic.twitter.com/jLrr25QcVB — –YoMomma– (@mommapancakess) June 1, 2024

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Martin Lawrence fans are worried about him after this video of Will Smith assisting Martin to the Stage of their new “Bad Boys Ride or Die” promo released. pic.twitter.com/mdamURqqO2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Will and Martin shared with PEOPLE the little quirks about each other that get on their nerves. This candid moment occurred during the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

“He likes to rehearse all the time,” Lawrence, 59, said of Smith.

Smith, 55, replied, “That’s funny. I definitely like to…” before adding, “It’s not a hate, but there’s a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle. He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It’s like, ‘Yo, man!’ “

Lawrence responded, “That’s because I can’t babysit water.”

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is in theaters June 7.

Meanwhile, Martin Lawrence also didn’t seem like himself during his reunion with the cast of “Martin” at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, prompting his team to address fans’ concerns. Check out the clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Martin Lawrence Packing the Funny for ‘Y’all Know What It Is!’ Comedy Tour | WATCH