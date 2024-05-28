Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Jamal Bryant Reveals Engagement to Dr. Karri Turner
By Ny MaGee
0
Jamal Bryant / YouTube screenshot

*Rev. Jamal Bryant announced he is getting married after popping the question to Dr. Karri Turner.

Bryant, the pastor of the mega-church New Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, shared the exciting news to his congregation on Sunday, May 26.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know. You don’t even know what God’s got for you… an amazingly beautiful woman, amazingly brilliant woman,” he said, as seen in the Instagram video below.

Bryant added, “The Lord said to me, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’ And I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife.”

After he invited Karri Turner to the stage, he told his vast congregation, “I can’t tell you how happy I am, how happy my family is, how happy my children are and I hope my church is happy for me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pastor Jamal Bryant (@jamalhbryant)

 

Per her Instagram bio, Karri is the Pastor of Cardiology at the church.

Bryant was previously married to reality TV star Gizelle Bryant from 2002-2009 and they share three daughters.

Watch his engagement announcement via the Instagram clip above.

Dr. Karri showed off her rock in a separate Instagram post — see below.

Dr. Karri Turner engaged
Dr. Karri Turner screenshot / via Instagram

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants to Start Cannabis Business at His Church

