Jamal Bryant Reveals Engagement to Dr. Karri Turner

*Rev. Jamal Bryant announced he is getting married after popping the question to Dr. Karri Turner.

Bryant, the pastor of the mega-church New Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, shared the exciting news to his congregation on Sunday, May 26.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know. You don’t even know what God’s got for you… an amazingly beautiful woman, amazingly brilliant woman,” he said, as seen in the Instagram video below.

Bryant added, “The Lord said to me, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’ And I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife.”

After he invited Karri Turner to the stage, he told his vast congregation, “I can’t tell you how happy I am, how happy my family is, how happy my children are and I hope my church is happy for me.”

Per her Instagram bio, Karri is the Pastor of Cardiology at the church.

Bryant was previously married to reality TV star Gizelle Bryant from 2002-2009 and they share three daughters.

Dr. Karri showed off her rock in a separate Instagram post — see below.

