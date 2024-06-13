Jake Paul Replaces Mike Tyson with UFC Standout Mike Perry for July 20 Battle

*Jake Paul is set to face former UFC standout Mike Perry in his professional boxing return on July 20.

The news follows reports that the eagerly awaited boxing match between Paul and Mike Tyson, set to be streamed live on Netflix, has been postponed. We reported earlier that Tyson, 57, experienced a medical emergency during a recent flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

According to The Express, he suffered an ulcer flare-up during the flight. Now that he is physically unfit to fight Paul, acclaimed American boxer Roy Jones Jr. said he will step in for Iron Mike.

Paul, 27, was set to fight Tyson on July 20, but the boxing match was pushed to Nov. 15. Tyson wants the rescheduled fight to take place between October and December.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson in a message to fans.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” he continued. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Jake Paul, 27, responded with this message: “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

In the meantime, Paul and Perry will face off on July 20. Per Newsweek, “… there are no details on whether or not Paul will still face off against Tyson in November, or if the bout with Perry will be an exhibition,” the outlet writes.

BJ Penn reports that Perry had declined an offer to fight against an undisclosed opponent on the Paul vs. Tyson undercard scheduled for the same date.

