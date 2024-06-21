Mack 10 Received Key to the City of Champions | PHOTOS

*(Inglewood, CA) — The City of Inglewood teamed up with organizers of The Taste of Inglewood Experience, Commissioner David Rice and Keokia Childress, to present the annual Juneteenth Father’s Day Celebration, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and awarded the keys to the city to rapper Mack 10.

This popular event was held on Father’s Day. Shout out to all the fathers as well as all of the people serving in the role of fathers. The Juneteenth Father’s Celebration honored amazing men from the community for their positive and impactful roles. This signature event in the City of Champions was held on a bright, warm, sunny day on Market Street, between Manchester and Regent.

Hundreds came out to partake and enjoy and celebrate the rich African American culture and heritage. It didn’t take long for attendees to feel the vibes as they strolled up and down-Market Street.

The south end of Market Street contained various food trucks serving up delicious cuisine to satisfy a myriad of palettes.

There were many options to engage in your daily retail therapy. Vendors engaged with a diverse crowd in attendance for the Juneteenth Father’s Day Celebration.

Representatives from the Los Angeles Clippers and Intuit Dome were on site to share a lot of swag to the delight of lucky recipients.

Comedian and writer ScrewRoy Rice served as emcee. He kept the crowd laughing throughout the program. DJ L’s and DJ Brad Rush alternated on the ones and twos that had the party people moving and grooving while strolling with a little extra pep in their steps along Market Street.

Peewee was also present for the celebration. Vocalist Malik Rice was the first person to entertain the crowd. He performed several cover tunes to the delight of the crowd as well as his parents and other family members.

Excitement was in the air leading up to the arrival on the stage, Inglewood elected officials, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Jr., Councilwoman Gloria Gray, Senator Steven Bradford, El Camino College Board Member Brett C.S Roberts, and Laura Richardson, former Congresswoman.

The electrifying buzz was due to the City of Inglewood presenting Mack 10, Dedrick D’mon Rolison with a ‘Key to the City’ as well a Proclamation. Family, friends, and fellow musicians join Mack 10 onstage for the celebration.

After official business, Mack 10 thrilled the crowd with several tracks. A local artist presented Mack 10 with a beautiful portrait. Mack 10 is the fourth recipient of a ‘Key to the City.’ Actress and producer Issa Rae was the first recipient, followed by music stars, D Smoke and Becky G.

D Smoke, last year’s recipient performed several selections to add to everyone’s enjoyment of the festivities on this historic occasion. Westside Mike and Squeak Ru also performed tracks. Inglewood Got Talent was about to start as I exited the premises.

Follow Taste of Inglewood Experience on social media platforms to find out about upcoming events in Inglewood, especially, the return of the Inglewood Jazz Festival in September 2024.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

