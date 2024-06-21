How to Use iPhone’s Emergency SOS Messaging via Satellite | Video

*Apple’s iPhone 14 introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite, which allows emergency services to be contacted even without cellular service.

This feature helps connect your iPhone to the nearest satellite, enabling emergency communication, though it’s slower and more limited than regular messaging, Life Hacker reports. The limitation is that it only works for emergencies. If you’re out of service but not in danger, you’ll have to wait until you’re back in Wi-Fi range to message friends or family;

However, with Apple’s upcoming iOS 18, this feature will be updated to allow messaging via satellite. You can send and receive iMessages (including emojis and reactions) when you have no service. Messages will still be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring security.

HOW IT WORKS: When your iPhone loses network connection and switches to “SOS only,” a notification on the Lock Screen will invite you to message via satellite. As you start typing, you’ll see “Satellite” tag next to the “iMessage.” The messages will be sent via satellite automatically and could take longer to transmit.

According to Life Hacker, iMessages will be received automatically, but SMS texts from non-iPhone users will only come through if you start the conversation. Learn more in the YouTube clip below.

