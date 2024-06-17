Elon Musk Warns Apple: Cease ‘Creepy Spyware’ or Face iPhone Ban

*Elon Musk said he would ban Apple devices at his companies if Apple integrated ChatGPT at the operating system level.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies,” said Musk in a tweet. “And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” said the tech billionaire in a follow-up tweet.

Apple recently announced plans to roll out its “Apple Intelligence” — described as a “personal intelligence system” for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

During his keynote speech at WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly showcased the new capabilities of the technology and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its deal with OpenAI.

Apple plans to overhaul its pre-existing Siri with the integration of ChatGPT. Musk, the owner of Tesla, X (formally Twitter), SpaceX, and xAI, responded to the announcement, calling it “creepy spyware.”

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Musk said, “Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI.”

Apple intends to set a “new standard for privacy in AI” in order to address any concerns.

Meanwhile, as Daily Express reports during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, guest Action Bronson asked Rogan for his thoughts on Apple’s integration of ChatGPT, saying: “What is this AI with the smartphone that I’m seeing on Instagram?”

Rogan replied, “I don’t know Elon seems to be very apprehensive, and he said something about that. He doesn’t think they are going to be able to control it.

“And he thinks it represents security risk to the extent that he’s not going to allow people to. He’s not gonna allow people at Tesla to have them. He’s not gonna allow them to come in with like iPads or laptops that are Apple. Listen, man, if he’s getting scared, I get scared.”

Rogan added: “If it [AI] has all of human knowledge, all of it, everything on the internet that we’ve ever posted, all the books we’ve ever written, all the movies we’ve ever made… if all that information is available and it can Instantaneously access it and figure out what to do with it, it will just slowly start manipulating culture.”

