Elon Musk Conceals ‘Likes’ to Protect X Users Viewing Porn Content

*The popular X (formerly Twitter) platform has officially announced that it will allow adult content, albeit with certain restrictions.

While X has never restricted adult or graphic content, it will now hide “likes” to safeguard users who view it.

As Deadline reports, NSFW content on the platform is defined as “consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.”

“We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality,” per X’s Adult Content page. “We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it. We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors,” the page continues. “We also do not allow sharing Adult Content in highly visible places such as profile photos or banners.”

All adult content is restricted to children and adult users who opt not to view it.

“We launched Adult Content and Violent Content policies — but what we enforce against has not changed – we launched these policies to clarify our Rules and increase transparency on our enforcement,” a rep for X told Deadline.

“These policies replace our former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies which means we continue to act on these types of content with the exact same philosophy,” the rep continued.

Elon Musk said X is gearing up to make “likes” private on the platform, enabling users to favorite adult content while protecting their public image.

