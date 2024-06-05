Wednesday, June 5, 2024
HomeNews
News

Elon Musk Conceals ‘Likes’ to Protect X Users Viewing Porn Content
By Ny MaGee
0
Elon Musk - Twitter bird (Getty)
Elon Musk/Twitter – (Getty)

*The popular X (formerly Twitter) platform has officially announced that it will allow adult content, albeit with certain restrictions.

While X has never restricted adult or graphic content, it will now hide “likes” to safeguard users who view it.

As Deadline reports, NSFW content on the platform is defined as “consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal.”

“We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality,” per X’s Adult Content page. “We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it. We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors,” the page continues. “We also do not allow sharing Adult Content in highly visible places such as profile photos or banners.”

All adult content is restricted to children and adult users who opt not to view it.

sex scene
A scene from ‘Sex, Explained’ on Netflix

“We launched Adult Content and Violent Content policies — but what we enforce against has not changed – we launched these policies to clarify our Rules and increase transparency on our enforcement,” a rep for X told Deadline.

“These policies replace our former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies which means we continue to act on these types of content with the exact same philosophy,” the rep continued.

Elon Musk said X is gearing up to make “likes” private on the platform, enabling users to favorite adult content while protecting their public image.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Cardi B Defends Pornography Following Candace Owens’ Call for a Ban

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
The Living Legends Foundation Announces Harvey Mason jr., CEO of The Recording Academy as its 2024 Recipient of the Chairman Award

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming