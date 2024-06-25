Iman Shumpert Ordered to Pay Teyana Taylor 7 Figures, $8k Monthly Child Support

*Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor reached financial settlements in their contentious divorce battle.

According to theJasmineBrand, the NBA star has been ordered to pay his ex a one-time, seven-figure amount. He’s must also pay $8,000 per month in child support for their two daughters. Additionally, Shumpert is responsible for covering their private school fees.

Taylor will retain ownership of four marital properties valued at over $10 million, while Shumpert will keep his Miami condo and compounds in South Georgia and Decatur, Georgia.

Taylor will also maintain ownership of her companies, Taylormade and Auntie’s. Her ex will control his diverse investments under Shumpert Shump, per theJasmineBrand.

Taylor has also been awarded several luxury vehicles and retained all her jewelry.

We reported earlier that in recent legal filings related to their divorce, Shumpert noted that Taylor earns nearly twice his monthly income. According to TMZ, the former NBA player argued that he should not be required to pay the current level of child support, citing Taylor’s monthly income of $98,885 compared to his $47,981 before taxes.

After Shumpert disclosed Taylor’s substantial earnings in court, she insisted that he provide copies of his tax returns and bank statements amidst their estrangement.

Iman and Teyana were married for seven years before she filed for divorce in January. The Source reports that Shumpert wants a portion of music royalties that Taylor earned before their marriage.

Shumpert previously refuted allegations of cutting off utilities at the family home he shared with his estranged ex-wife and their children, according to RadarOnline.

A legal filing stated that Iman “never requested or directed disconnection of any utility services such as would have left [Taylor] and the children without electricity, water, gas, or other basic utilities for any period of time.”

