Iman Shumpert Asserts Teyana Taylor Outearns Him, Seeks Child Support Adjustment
By Ny MaGee
Teyenna and Iman Shumpert
(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda Day Pop Up Party at Traffik on September 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

*In legal filings related to their divorce, Iman Shumpert noted that Teyana Taylor earns nearly twice his monthly income.

According to TMZ, the former NBA player argues that he should not be required to pay the current level of child support, citing Taylor’s monthly income of $98,885 compared to his $47,981 before taxes.

Shumpert reportedly pays $8,000 monthly in child support and proposes sharing expenses for their two minor children.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that after Shumpert disclosed Taylor’s substantial earnings in court, she insisted that he provide copies of his tax returns and bank statements amidst their estrangement.

Iman and Teyana were married for seven years before she filed for divorce in January. According to recent court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Taylor’s legal team wants her ex to provide evidence of any income he has generated from his music industry pursuits.

Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Taylor is also seeking details concerning Shumpert’s acquisition of a Bentley SUV, as well as documentation regarding the 20 vintage cars he purchased. She also wants records associated with his criminal arrest in Texas in 2022 for possession of marijuana and his 2016 DUI arrest in Georgia, per Radar.

Shumpert previously refuted allegations of cutting off utilities at the family home he shared with his estranged ex-wife and their children, according to RadarOnline.

Taylor alleged that Shumpert disconnected the WiFi, cable, and water at their Georgia residence amid divorce proceedings.

However, Shumpert claims Taylor requested that the bills be transferred to her name earlier this year after filing for divorce, Radar reports.

A legal filing states that Iman “never requested or directed disconnection of any utility services such as would have left [Taylor] and the children without electricity, water, gas, or other basic utilities for any period of time.”

Taylor also denied TMZ’s report that she and the kids were living in the house without electricity .

“Yo @tmz are you serious????” her caption stated, per Complex. “Y’all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I’m tired of it! Every time I turn around it’s either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!! I kindly asked you mothaf%ckas to mind ya damn business, and for y’all to respect me and my family’s privacy.”

READ MORE: Teyana Taylor Demands Iman Shumpert’s Bank Records in Divorce

