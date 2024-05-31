Gizelle Bryant Reacts to Ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant’s Engagement​

*”Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is reacting to news that her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant, is newly engaged.

“Super happy for him,” she said Tuesday during an interview with FOX 5.

“New Birth really needs a first lady,” she added, referring to the pastor’s megachurch in Atlanta. “That’s important. And we need New Birth to be happy with Jamal because he has a lot of tuition to pay. All of my girls will be in college. So, all is well.”

Gizelle also noted that she and Jamal have remained friends since their divorce over a decade ago. They were wed from 2002-2009 and share three daughters.

The reality TV made clear that she has no plans to send gifts for the engagement.

“No, I’m not sending no gifts. I’m happy for anything that’s going to make him continue to thrive and be a great dad to my girls,” Gizelle told FOX 5.

As we reported earlier, Rev. Bryant announced this past weekend that he is getting married again after proposing to Dr. Karri Turner.

Bryant, the pastor of the mega-church New Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, shared the exciting news to his congregation on Sunday, May 26.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know. You don’t even know what God’s got for you… an amazingly beautiful woman, amazingly brilliant woman,” he said, as seen in the Instagram video below.

“The Lord said to me, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’ And I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife,” Bryant added.

“I’m grateful to God that today the Lord has given @mzkarribaby to be my wife and @newbirthmbc has a First Lady. My heart is overjoyed and my destiny is in clear focus. Love always wins!!,” Jamal wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Love always wins!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pastor Jamal Bryant (@jamalhbryant)

