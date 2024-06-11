Gabourey Sidibe and Husband Brandon Frankel Welcome Twins

*Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, are celebrating the birth of the twins who were born in April.

The proud parents shared a photo of their growing family on Instagram, The Shade Room reported. Check out the couple’s adorable twin babies in the post below.

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico,” Sidibe shared, per TSR. “Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

The actress continued, “Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions. They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

Sidibe revealed her pregnancy in February. She previously noted … “it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!,” she joked at the time, per Vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)



READ MORE NEWS AT EURWEB.COM: Gabourey Sidibe and Hubby Brandon Frankel Are Pregnant with Twins! | WATCH

