Fantasia Barrino Looks Back on Her ‘American Idol’ Victory 20 Years Later

*”American Idol’s” 22nd season concluded on Sunday, and Fantasia Barrino, the winner of season 3, made a special guest appearance.

As AOL reports, Barrino shared advise with the three finalists and lauded contestant Abi Carter following her victory as the new Idol. After the grand event, Fantasia reminisced about her own AI win in 2004.

“It doesn’t feel like 20 years. Every time someone says that, my heart drops. I’m like, ‘Wait what?'” said Barrino, who was age 19 when she won the singing competition show.

“[But] there’s been good, there’s been bad, but I was so young, and so my thing is I want to let the young people [on this season] know… make sure you have a great team and enjoy it,” she added. “Don’t take it too serious, you understand.”

Barrino noted that through her personal and professional journey over the last 20 years, she has come to understand the significance of making independent career choices.

“Now I am running my own company, Rock Soul Productions. I’ve taken control of every [aspect],” she shared. “I would say that I wish that I would have done that [earlier]. But I think everything that I went through was necessary.”

“You’ll have some ups and downs — it’s necessary. [And] I wish that I would have learned that a bit earlier in the game,” the singer/actress added.

We reported earlier that Fantasia and live event producer and artist manager Yvonne McNair have joined forces to establish Rock Soul Productions, an entertainment company headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

This venture encompasses divisions dedicated to management, production, and various entertainment ventures, positioning itself as a full-service operation in the industry.

With Fantasia serving as CEO and McNair as president, Rock Soul aims to significantly impact the entertainment world, offering opportunities for artists and creators to thrive under its guidance and support.

Per Variety, Rock Soul seeks to be “the intersection where creativity and excellence in entertainment meet.”

“The formation of Rock Soul feels like a natural progression for me personally. It is the manifestation of my evolution as an artist, a creative and a businesswoman,” said Fantasia previously in s statement.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Fantasia Launches Entertainment Company with Artist Manager Yvonne McNair

