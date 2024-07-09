Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Family of Julio Foolio Raps Yungeen Ace Diss Track at His Funeral | Watch
*Julio Foolio’s family and friends honored the late rapper by dissing his rival, Yungeen Ace, at his funeral. 

As Vibe reports, a video from July 7 shows a woman, allegedly Foolio’s girlfriend, and other attendees rapping Foolio’s Yungeen Ace diss track, “When I See You,” during the service. On the track, he raps, “Went out to eat on his birthday/Four shot, three dead in the worst way /He kept dissin’ on me /Now we smokin’ 23.”

As we reported earlier, Julio Foolio, real name Charles Jones, fell victim to fatal gunfire last month, and TMZ obtained exclusive video footage capturing the devastating scene.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa (Florida), where Foolio and his entourage were gathered after being forced out of their Airbnb for exceeding the occupancy limit.

Julio Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday when he was shot on June 24. The killing seems connected to his gang beef.

Per Vibe, Ace, a member of the ATK gang, and Foolio, part of the KTA gang, have been feuding since 2017. The conflict intensified in 2018 when Foolio’s cousin, Zion Brown, was shot and killed. An associate of Ace was found responsible and charged with the murder, according to The Florida Times Union.

Julio and his associates retaliated by shooting at Ace and his crew at a Town Center restaurant.

Here’s more from Vibe:

Ace, real name Kenyatta Bullard, was shot eight times in the violent act and survived. However, three other members, Ace’s brother Tre’von Bullard, 18, Royale D’Von Smith Jr., 18, and Jercoby Da’Shad Groover, 19, all perished from the shooting.

This then led Ace to drop the song, “Who I Smoke,” in 2021, calling out Jones’ associates who his gang killed. Julio Foolio would respond back with “When I See You,” where he mocks the three boys who died in the Town Center drive-by.

The feud culminated in Julio Foolio being shot and killed last month.

The rapper’s attorney, Lewis Fusco, said the artist was “ambushed” in the parking lot.

“Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend,” Fusco said in a statement, per Vibe. “Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed.”

Watch Julio Foolio’s family rap “When I See You” at his funeral in the X/Twitter clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

