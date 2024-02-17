Etterlene DeBarge: Gospel Singer and DeBarge Matriarch Dies at 88 | VIDEO

Friday, May 24, 2024
Etterlene DeBarge: Gospel Singer and DeBarge Matriarch Dies at 88
*Etterlene DeBarge, the matriarch of the music family DeBarge, has passed away peacefully. She was 88. Her daughter, Bunny DeBarge, confirmed the news, noting Etterlene’s legacy in music through her children.

Etterlene, who married Robert DeBarge and raised 10 children, including members of the Motown group DeBarge, chronicled their story in the book “Other Side of the Pain.”

Survived by her husband George, eight children, and grandchildren, Etterlene’s impact in music endures.

Etterlene DeBarge, a gospel singer and mother of the DeBarge family, has passed away peacefully. Bunny DeBarge, her oldest child shared the news online, but did not mention what her mother’s cause of death was, although she was believed to be fighting dementia, according to TMZ.

With a significant family legacy in music, including the Grammy-nominated group DeBarge, Etterlene’s story was captured in the book “Other Side of the Pain.”

 

Her marriage to Robert DeBarge, the upbringing of 10 children, and her later life with George Rodriguez highlights a rich family history in music.

Rest in peace to Etterlene DeBarge, whose life and contributions to music will be remembered through her surviving family members and her enduring impact in the industry.

