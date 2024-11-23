Amazon Prime Introduces Eddie Murphy’s ‘Norbit’ to New Life Via Streaming | VIDEO

*More than a decade after its death by critics and moviegoers, Eddie Murphy’s Oscar-nominated comedy “Norbit” has come back to the public eye with a new life on streaming.

Detailing the reemergence, Screen Rant reports the comedy, which boasts an all-star cast of Murphy, Thandiwe Newton, Terry Crews, Marlon Wayans, Eddie Griffin, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Charlie Murphy and Katt Williams, currently sits at #8 on Amazon Prime’s latest top 10 list of movies in the US.

Directed by Brian Robbins, “Norbit” centers on the titular mild-mannered man who schemes to leave his wife Rasputia (Murphy) to be with his childhood sweetheart Kate (Newton). Rasputia and Norbit are two of three characters portrayed by the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” entertainer, who also plays Mr. Wong, the Chinese owner of the orphanage where Norbit and Kate met as children.

Upon its 2007 release in theaters, “Norbit” was met with negative reviews from critics as well as less than stellar response from movie fans. Although it captured an underwhelming 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film managed to pull in a respectable $159 million at the box office against its $60 million budget as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Makeup.

With its No. 8 ranking on Amazon Prime’s list, “Norbit” falls behind the coming-of-age comedy/drama“My Old Ass” (No.1) featuring Aubrey Plaza, the Mark Wahlberg-led sci-fi thriller “Infinite” (No. 2), Citadel: Honey Bunny” (No. 3), Spanish zombie thriller “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End” (No. 4), Kate Beckinsale’s “Canary Black” (No, 5), “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (No. 6) and Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin’s “Brothers” (No. 7).

Like the Amazon Prime ranking, “Norbit” differed from critically acclaimed competition in 2007, in the form of David Fincher’s true-crime mystery thriller “Zodiac” the Coen brothers’ adaptation of “No Country for Old Men” and Tim Burton’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

The negative reaction to the film was a low point for Murphy, who earned a well-deserved Golden Globe win for his performance in 2006’s “Dreamgirls.”

As to why “Norbit” is registering with the streaming public, it could be said that it’s what folk need now, in light of serious problems happening in the world these days. Murphy’s return to popularity is also noted by Screen Rant which mentioned the funnyman’s Golden Globe-nominated turn in “Dolemite is My Name” as well as a success found revisiting his “Beverly Hills Cop action comedy franchise with its long-awaited fourth installment, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”

No matter what, things are looking good for Murphy, who has talked of a “Beverly Hills Cop 5,” along with his upcoming return in “Shrek 5” to keep him and fans on a natural high.

