Donald Glover Shares Thoughts On Claims Of Holding Disdain For Black Women
By Chris Richburg
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Donald Glover arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
*Accusations of disdain Donald Glover holds for Black women have long been held over the entertainer, who is finally releasing his thoughts on the topic.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover touched on a 2022 self-interview with Interview magazine, where he asked himself if he’s afraid of Black women. According to the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star, the question was asked because no one else bothered to broach the topic, which has been a longstanding belief among his critics.

“I felt like it was something that people always say, but no one ever asked because I felt like people really don’t want to know. It is a better narrative,” Glover told THR. “But anybody who actually knows me knows how much that hurts me.”

Expanding on what took him so long to address the alleged disdain, the actor argued that the truth doesn’t always land.

“But I also realize it doesn’t matter. People are not going to read this and be like, ‘Wow, I was wrong,’” Glover explained, adding that celebrity allowed him to disregard false narratives and focus on those who actually know his true character.

Does Donald Glover have disdain for Black Women? / Photo: Getty
“[I] go play with my kids and be happy and be present. Because my kids know that and they’re the only ones who matter. Or my mom knows that, and she’s the only one who matters,” Glover said. “Or Quinta [Brunson] knows that, and she’s the only one who matters. People who actually know me. And also, it’s not true. When I walk down the street in Atlanta, that’s not what happens.”

The disdain accusations conjure up memories of criticism Glover took regarding his Amazon Prime series “Swarm.” It was Vibe that noted the former “Community” fixture’s confession that he did not prepare the show’s star Dominique Fishback for playing, Dre, a young fan whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. For Glover, it was a matter of refusing to give Fishback a fleshed-out backstory and telling the actress to behave like an animal.

The admission compiled with previous accusations, led to thoughts about Glover not believing the portrayal of this complicated Black woman character was deserving of rich storytelling, the site mentioned.

