D.L. Hughley Not Interested in Mo’Nique Reconciliation | WATCH

*D.L. Hughley has put his feud with Mo’Nique in the rear-view mirror, so to speak, stating that not every argument needs resolution, and this one won’t have it!

In New York City, the comedian/actor shut down any chance of a sit-down on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, indicating he’s not keen on reconciliation.

Hughley made it clear he won’t appear on “Club Shay Shay” or reach out to Mo’Nique, believing all that needed to be said has been said, according to TMZ.

Despite past clashes with Mo’Nique, Hughley stands by his words, expressing zero regrets and asserting that adults don’t always need to reconcile.

*While the feud seems to be behind him, the ball may be in Mo’Nique’s court to see if she’s willing to move on too.

Speaking of their feud. It was back in May of 2022 that things went left for D.L. and Mo’Nique. Here’s what we reported then:

Whoo lawd, do we have another hot one fo’ ya! Saturday night, Mo’Nique was a part of The Comedy Explosion featuring D.L. Hughley at the Fox Theater in Detroit. While on stage, Mo’ went all the way in on Hughley because of an alleged contract dispute. She claims that she was supposed to co-headline the event with Hughley, but it didn’t work out that way.

While on stage, Mo’Nique was seen on video telling the audience, “That’s what the motherf**king contract says… ‘Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf**king person on the got d*mn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for.”

Another clip showed Mo’Nique going at Hughley even further. “What kind of real n*gga would ever attack a got d*mned black woman?” She said she feels sorry for his wife, then said, “N***a, your name is D.L., what the f**k does it stand for? How far are you bending over, n***a? On the DL.”

