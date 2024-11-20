DJ Mars: From Vinyl Beginnings to Global Stages | EURexclusiveWATCH

*EURweb had the opportunity to sit down with legendary DJ Mars, who shared insights into his remarkable journey from his first vinyl purchase to becoming one of music’s most versatile DJs, spinning for artists like Usher, Monica, and OutKast.

Born in 1973, the same year as hip-hop’s documented birth, Mars’s connection to music started early.

His first vinyl purchases in the early ’80s – Africa Bambaataa‘s “Planet Rock,” Herbie Hancock‘s “Rockit,” and Run-DMC‘s “Sucker M.C.s” – set the foundation for his future in music. During this period, he immersed himself in hip-hop culture, attending concerts like the Fresh Festival, Run DMC’s Raising Hell tour, and the Def Jam tour.

“It’s the way the sounds and the lyrics talk to you, whether it’s sounds from a jazz musician or the way the James Brown rhythm hits you in a funk song,” Mars explained about his attraction to music. “Hip-hop’s usage of sampling and placing this sound with that sound, and then making a fresh new sound is what’s so exciting about it to me.”

After purchasing his first turntable in 1988, Mars dedicated himself to mastering his craft through countless hours of practice. His early performances weren’t perfect, but those experiences drove him to improve.

“I wasn’t good, let’s just be the truth. I wasn’t good, but not being good put me back in the basement where I could practice my skill set, and then I built and built and built,” said Mars.

Today, Mars performs for crowds of up to 20,000 people, touring with global superstars across multiple continents. He’s played alongside Ne-Yo in the Philippines, Keri Hilson in Australia, and Usher in Europe. Even with his extensive experience, Mars maintains his humility. “Though there always is an element of nervousness, once it’s time to go, that ‘okay, you’re nervous’ goes out the window. The job has to be done,” he shared about performing in arenas.

Beyond DJing, Mars has established himself as an author with “The Art Behind the Tape,” a 250-page exploration of mixtape culture featuring interviews with industry legends like Jadakiss, Just Blaze, and DJ Drama. He’s also the co-founder of First Day on Campus, a company designing merchandise celebrating HBCUs, partnering with brands like Starter and New Era.

“I’m privy to what this culture is involved with that culture and what these kids are doing over here. Because how they dress in South Africa is different than how they dress in North Africa, is different than how they dress on the south side of Atlanta,” Mars shared about his creative direction work.

His advice to upcoming DJs emphasizes the importance of continuous learning: “Learn the craft. Instagram makes it so that we all look popular. But as popular as you are, you need to be deeply embedded in the craft of DJ. That means studying greats from all eras.” Even now, Mars continues this practice, noting, “Even as a seasoned DJ, I’m in a club, I’m not even partying. I’m taking notes based on what I see others doing.” DJ Mars’s journey from spinning vinyl to rocking stages worldwide is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and staying true to the craft.

