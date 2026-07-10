Keri Hilson Says Grief After Her Father’s Death Fueled Drinking

The singer said therapy, meditation, journaling and spiritual retreats helped her change course after a difficult period.2

Keri Hilson arrives at the 16th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA — Photo by Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

*Keri Hilson says she reached a turning point when she recognized that drinking had become part of her daily routine.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The singer discussed that period during an appearance on Crystal Renee Hayslett’s “Keep It Positive, Sweetie” podcast, Complex reports. While looking back on the years she spent away from music, Hilson said the death of her father contributed to a series of damaging behaviors.

“I drank COVID away. I would wake up, pour a drink, [and] I was like ‘Oh, I think this is alcoholism. Let me pull this back. This is alcoholism,’” she recalled. “I gained all that weight. I had eaten things I hadn’t eaten since I was a kid.”

Hilson also said she frequently partied and relied on alcohol after her father’s death.

Keri Hilson (Getty)

“I had some destructive things too, like during COVID when I did lose my dad, I picked up drinking and was just doing some destructive things in that phase and partying a lot,” she said.

Food became another coping mechanism. Hilson recalled questioning herself after realizing she was preparing meals in the early morning despite having no appetite.

“Like, ‘You are not hungry. It’s five o’clock in the morning. Why am I cooking?’” she said.

Once Hilson acknowledged the direction her life was taking, she began working to change her habits. She said therapy became one part of her recovery, along with journaling, meditation, spiritual retreats and walking. Hilson also experimented with macro- and micro-dosing mushrooms during her wellness journey.

Her father, Skip, died in January 2020 at age 71. Hilson’s account centered on the moment she understood that grief had changed her behavior and that she needed to take deliberate steps toward recovery. Watch the podcast conversation below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Keri Hilson Discusses New Role in ‘Fame: A Temptations Story’ and the Lessons Learned from Fame

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.