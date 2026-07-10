‘Family Feud’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary with $50,000 Prize Episodes and Returning Contestants

Steve Harvey returns for a milestone season featuring special competitions, digital games, restaurant promotions and classic episodes.

Steve Harvey threatening to tear the set down on Family Feud/screenshot

*”Family Feud” will turn 50 with a new season built around larger prizes and a series of promotions extending beyond the television show.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Steve Harvey will continue as host when new episodes begin Sept. 28, PARADE reports. Harvey joined the syndicated game show in 2010 and will lead its half-century celebration. The program first aired in July 1976. It remains a strong performer in syndication, drawing an average daily audience of 7.5 million viewers during the 2025-2026 season.

“Fifty years of Family Feud is an extraordinary milestone, and a true testament to the joy, laughter, and connection the show has brought to generations of fans. From its very first episode to today, Family Feud has remained a beloved part of the cultural conversation, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this moment in such a big way,” Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin said.

“With Steve Harvey at the helm and exciting new elements this season, we can’t wait for audiences to join us in honoring the past while enjoying everything still to come.”

One of the season’s biggest additions will come during Fast Money. BetMGM will raise the jackpot to $50,000 for 10 anniversary episodes. Past contestants will also get another opportunity to play. The show plans to invite back “legacy families” who previously appeared on the series and became favorites among viewers.

The anniversary campaign will include several ways for fans to participate away from the broadcast. Beginning Sept. 1, participating Carvel locations will sell a Family Feud Birthday Cake Carvelanche. TGI Fridays will introduce the official 50th-anniversary “Family Feud” board game at its restaurants for a limited period beginning in September. Customers will be able to play at their tables or access a digital version by scanning a QR code.

“TGI Fridays and Family Feud both bring people together to create memorable moments with family and friends,” TGI Fridays CEO Ray Blanchette said. “We’re excited to partner with such an iconic brand as it celebrates its 50th anniversary and look forward to welcoming Family Feud fans into our restaurants.”

The celebration will also include several gaming and streaming projects. A Twitch event begins Aug. 6 through a partnership with Gaggl, allowing creators to distribute cash prizes to viewers.

The 50th anniversary season of “Family Feud” premieres Sept. 28.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Steve Harvey Faces Backlash After Controversial All-trans Celebrity Family Feud Episode

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.