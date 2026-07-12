The Pulse of Entertainment: Masterful Performance by Blues/Rock’s Kenny Wayne Shepperd Band at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center

Kenny Wayne Shepperd and his band at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center

*“Masterful” is what I thought after leaving the Cerritos Performing Arts Center, reviewing the concert performance of the seven-time Grammy Award-nominated Kenny Wayne Shepperd Band, a stop on their “Ledbetter Heights: The 30th Anniversary Session” tour. “Ledbetter Heights” was the debut title single of then 17-year-old Kenny Wayne Shepperd on his debut album on the Giant Records label.

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Considered a Blues/Rock band, Kenny Wayne Shepperd had his band playing for two hours straight, no break. Masterful. The band consists of a horn section of three musicians, a drummer, a base player, a keyboardist, lead singer and guitarist, and of course Kenny Wayne Shepperd who provided lead vocals as well. However, Kenny’s guitar playing was center stage of it all.

I brought my eldest daughter with me, and before the concert started, she asked me why there were so many difference guitars on stage. I told her because each has a different sound. To prove me right about the different guitar sounds Kenny while performing changed guitars, as I thought, for it seemed like every song performed. Masterful. The way Kenny plays his guitar was masterful. I have seen nothing like it, and I was a guitar player until my late 20s.

The Kenny Wayne Shepperd Band performing from their 7X Grammy Award nominated album ‘Ledbetter Heights.’

Shepperd did things with his guitars I have never heard done before. You must witness the guitar playing skills of Kenny Wayne Shepperd. Not only how he plays the guitar, but also how each musician in his band masterfully plays their instrument. The Kenny Wayne Shepperd Band’s lead vocalist was a master as well. His vocals delivered that traditional Rock-n-Roll sound, and his vocal delivery style and dance moves were all centered around Kenny Wayne.

That, visually, was perfection. Later, you would see his lead vocalist strumming his guitar too in support of Kenny when he took the lead with his vocals. Kenny’s vocals were the thing that had me reach out to them. He has a Blues influence on his Rock vocal sound, which makes his vocals quite different from the Rock superstar vocals of his lead singer.

The Kenny Wayne Shepperd Band played all the songs on his debut album “Ledbetter Heights” and ended the concert with songs from his lasted projects that are fan favorites. Speaking of fans, the Cerritos Performing Arts Center was packed with overly excited and very supportive fans of the band. The diehard kind. I felt very honored to have not only interviewed the Rock legend, but to witness his concert that was on the level of any top-notch legendary act that is raking millions of dollars in revenue per show.

The multi-platinum selling Kenny Wayne Shepperd Band has also garnered two Billboard Music Awards, two Blues Music Awards and multiple Billboard #1 chart-topping singles. Like I said, masterful! www.CerritosCenter.com www.KennyWayneShepperd.net

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column, The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist, and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations). EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999 to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday, April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase, and an International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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