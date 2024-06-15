Saturday, June 15, 2024
Day 3 ABFF: Issa Rae, Kenya Barris, Aldis Hodge, Nicco Annan, Nle Choppa, Because They’re Funny Comedy Show & Legendary White Party | PHOTOS
By Olivia T.
Friday Night Vibes Goes Off the Field with All American and All American: Homecoming during Day 3 of the American Black Film Festival on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Kelvin Bulluck / Nice Crowd)

Day 3 of the 2024 American Black Film Festival featured red hot stars across film, TV and comedy.

The legendary white party had festival-goers celebrating into the early morning hours. The evening featured a special appearance from budding Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. The rapper joined Cory Hardrict and Meagan Good on-stage following their remarks and gave a crowd-pleasing impromptu celebration backed by one of his hit singles.

Nicco Annan from Down in the Valley, courtesy of STARZ. Down in the Valley, a documentary series inspired by the vibrant world of “P-Valley,” set to air in 2024. The six-half-hour episode series hosted, and executive produced by Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”) will take viewers on a tantalizing tour of the Deep South, unveiling a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical.
Nicco Annan from Down in the Valley, courtesy of STARZ. Down in the Valley, a documentary series inspired by the vibrant world of "P-Valley," set to air in 2024. The six-half-hour episode series hosted, and executive produced by Nicco Annan ("P-Valley") will take viewers on a tantalizing tour of the Deep South, unveiling a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical.

In its Creator Conversations panel, Issa Rae sat down with creator of the black-ish franchise, Kenya Barris, to discuss their journeys through their creative process. Barris commented on “cancel culture,” saying, “The idea of cancel culture is something I do not support.” He expressed that “working in fear isn’t creative.” Afterwards, he told Issa Rae that he would love to work with her and would write something for her.

In the afternoon, the cast of All American, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Bre-Z, Cory Hardrict, and Geffri Maya spoke with Blavity’s Trey Mangum, reflecting on the series and its impact. P-Valley’s Nicco Annan showcased his latest project, Down in the Valley, to a full theater and rapturous applause.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 14: Creator Conversations with Issa Rae featuring Kenya Barris during Day 3 of the American Black Film Festival on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)
MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 14: Creator Conversations with Issa Rae featuring Kenya Barris during Day 3 of the American Black Film Festival on June 14, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)

The fabulous day came to a close with the Because They’re Funny Comedy Show. The hilarious event featured comedians Sir Abiola (Tracksuit Benny), Alfred Kainga, Anthony Oakes, Apple Brown Betty, Mason King, and Rashaun Reese.

