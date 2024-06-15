Day 3 ABFF: Issa Rae, Kenya Barris, Aldis Hodge, Nicco Annan, Nle Choppa, Because They’re Funny Comedy Show & Legendary White Party | PHOTOS

Day 3 of the 2024 American Black Film Festival featured red hot stars across film, TV and comedy.

The legendary white party had festival-goers celebrating into the early morning hours. The evening featured a special appearance from budding Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. The rapper joined Cory Hardrict and Meagan Good on-stage following their remarks and gave a crowd-pleasing impromptu celebration backed by one of his hit singles.

In its Creator Conversations panel, Issa Rae sat down with creator of the black-ish franchise, Kenya Barris, to discuss their journeys through their creative process. Barris commented on “cancel culture,” saying, “The idea of cancel culture is something I do not support.” He expressed that “working in fear isn’t creative.” Afterwards, he told Issa Rae that he would love to work with her and would write something for her.

In the afternoon, the cast of All American, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling, Bre-Z, Cory Hardrict, and Geffri Maya spoke with Blavity’s Trey Mangum, reflecting on the series and its impact. P-Valley’s Nicco Annan showcased his latest project, Down in the Valley, to a full theater and rapturous applause.

The fabulous day came to a close with the Because They’re Funny Comedy Show. The hilarious event featured comedians Sir Abiola (Tracksuit Benny), Alfred Kainga, Anthony Oakes, Apple Brown Betty, Mason King, and Rashaun Reese.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Day 2 ABFF: Kerry Washington, Nia Long, Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, “YDB,” & Trina