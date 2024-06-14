Darius Rucker on Racism in Country Music and Beyoncé’s Impact with ‘Cowboy Carter’ | VIDEO

*In a candid interview with USA Today, Darius Rucker, who has successfully crossed over into country music, opened up about the lingering issue of racism in the genre and shared his thoughts on Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter. Rucker, known for his hits and influence in country music, addressed the complex narrative surrounding racism in the industry.

Rucker acknowledged that while racism still exists in country music, it mirrors a broader societal issue in the United States.

“It’s still around… you still see it some places and I don’t think that’s ever going to go away,” Rucker remarked. “It’s not as prevalent as it was. It’s not, it’s not the majority of country music, but it’s still there. It’s still there because it’s still in America.”

Rucker, a fan of Beyoncé’s foray into country music, emphasized the significance of her album Cowboy Carter. He praised Beyoncé for bringing new fans to the genre, many of whom might not have previously considered it.

“Huge. It was so big. I mean, I can’t express enough how big what she did was because she brought so many eyes to the genre,” Rucker enthused.

Reflecting on his own journey, Rucker shared how his success in country music inspired many African American fans to openly express their love for the genre.

“When I started making country music and having hits, I’d have African American women and men come up to me and go ‘I love country music. I could never say it until now you’re playing and I can say it.’ And she brought I think even more eyes to the genre and more Black people going alright man, ‘I like country music.’ I always say I want country music to look more like America and I think she did a lot to make it go that way.”

Beyoncé, in her own words, reflected on the motivation behind Cowboy Carter. She expressed her desire to challenge the limitations she faced and to blend genres in her music.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history,” Beyoncé wrote. “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. Act ii is a result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Rucker’s and Beyoncé’s voices highlight the ongoing evolution within country music, pushing for a more inclusive and diverse representation that reflects the true fabric of America.

