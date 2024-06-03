Monday, June 3, 2024
Charlamagne Tha God Talks Exit Strategy from ‘The Breakfast Club’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
Charlamagne tha God calls Joe Biden 'Sh*tty' - screenshot
*Charlamagne Tha God recently suggested the possibility of leaving “The Breakfast Club” as he sets his sights on bigger opportunities for the future.

In a recent interview on the Flagrant podcast, he discussed his exit plan from the popular morning show on Power 105.1, which he has co-hosted since 2010.

“I personally have a number,” he revealed, Baller Alert reports. “Not even Breakfast Club, but just being a talent period. Not a financial number.”

Charlamagne added, “I like being behind the scenes a lot more nowadays. Empowering other people, watching people get their shine, watching other people become these great entities that people love and connect with.”

You can watch the discussion via the X/Twitter clip below.

In related news, Charlamagneappeared on ABC’s “The View” last month and called Donald Trump and President Joe Biden “trash.”

As we reported, the media personality stood firm against pressure from Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin to endorse Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“I think both candidates are trash, said Charlamagne about Biden and Trump.

“I am going to vote in November and going to vote my best interest and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy, so if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and defend democracy,” he continued.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Charlamagne said he is not endorsing Biden because he felt “burned” after supporting him in 2020.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Charlamagne tha God Calls Trump and Biden ‘Trash!’ on ‘The View’

