Charlamagne the God Calls Trump and Biden ‘Trash!’ on ‘The View’

*Charlamagne tha God appeared on ABC’s “The View” this week and called Donald Trump and President Joe Biden “trash.”

The Breakfast Club host stood firm against pressure from Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin to endorse Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out,” Hostin said, Mediaite reports.

“I didn’t say that. I never said I was sitting it out,” Charlamagne replied. “So what are you going to do?” she asked.

Charlamagne made clear that he intends to vote in November but his focus is on “issues” over “individuals.”

“If I’m sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, you have somebody who out who said they want to suspend the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election,” he said. “You saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country, and I’m telling people that this guy’s a threat to democracy… There’s only two candidates out there so if I’m saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?”

You may recall during the 2020 presidential election, Charlamagne endorsed Biden, who famously appeared on his radio show and declared, “… if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne responded, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact, I want something for my community.”

“Take a look at my record, man!” Biden clapped back, CNN reported.

“I think both candidates are trash, said Charlamagne about Biden and Trump during his appearance on “The View.”

“I am going to vote in November and going to vote my best interest and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy, so if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and defend democracy,” he continued.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Charlamagne said he is not endorsing Biden because he felt “burned” after supporting him in 2020.

Watch Charlamagne’s conversation with the ladies on “The View” via the YouTube clip above.

