Cameka Smith’s The Boss Network to Award $250K in Grants and Scholarships – To Benefit Divine Nine Sororities and Chicago Urban League

*CHICAGO, IL – Headed by Cameka Smith, The BOSS Network, an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through digital content, programs and event-based networking, has announced awarding $50,000 each in grants and scholarships in partnership with Sage ($250,000 in total) to the Divine Nine sororities—including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated—the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated, and the Chicago Urban League.

Led by CEO Dr. Cameka Smith, this investment is a part of The BOSS Network’s yearlong celebration highlighting its 15th anniversary milestone year.

Four women from each organization will receive a $10,000 grant from the BOSS Impact Fund and a scholarship to BOSS Business University (valued at $2,500).

This investment exemplifies The BOSS Network’s longstanding legacy of supporting Black women in the arenas of business and community.

In December 2023, The BOSS Network honored the president of each of the Divine Nine sororities, as well as the president of the Chicago Urban League, during its annual Ladies That Lead conference, with the “Leadership is Legacy” award, including:

Honorees:

• Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Dr. Stacie NC Grant, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Rasheeda S. Liberty, International President, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated• Donna Jones Anderson, President, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated

Special Leadership Honoree:

• Karen Freeman-Wilson, President & CEO, Chicago Urban League

The commitment of Dr. Smith and her efforts to support Black women entrepreneurs over the years is unmatched. The mission of The BOSS Network, which stands for “Bringing Out Successful Sisters,” is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women of color. The BOSS Network is changing the way enterprising women are viewed among the masses and becoming a resource for companies seeking female minority influencers as their target market. It has supported the careers and small business developments of more than 200,000 women of color nationwide through initiatives such as BOSS Business University—a digital platform that provides comprehensive mentorship programming through industry business experts.

Recently, Dr. Smith announced the return of the BOSS Impact Fund and its three-year, $1.5 million commitment with Sage (via the Sage Foundation)—the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)—to support the Fund with the “Invest in Progress” grant investing in Black women-led businesses. In addition, The BOSS Network has partnered with both Sage and Swoop, a global fintech company specializing in funding solutions for businesses, on the launch of “Pathways to Success”–a new training and mentorship program designed to support Black women entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

“It is always a tremendous honor to be able to align with mission-adjacent organizations who have a long legacy of impacting African American women,” said Dr. Smith. “As the BOSS Network continues to celebrate its yearlong 15th anniversary, we look forward to continuing to work with the leaders of these incredible Divine Nine sororities and the Chicago Urban League. We know that this investment will provide these organizations with momentum as they further their efforts to benefit our community. We applaud their tremendous work and legacy.”

To become a member of The BOSS Network, visit thebossnetwork.org

To apply for the “Invest In Progress” grant, visit bossimpactfund.com

About The BOSS Network

Founded by Cameka Smith, BOSS™ is an acronym for “Bringing Out Successful Sisters,” and the network’s mission is to promote and encourage the small business spirit and career development of women. The BOSS Network is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through conversation, online, and event-based networking. To find out more about The BOSS Network, please visit www.TheBOSSNetwork.org. The BOSS Network was named as a Forbes Top 10 Career and Entrepreneurial website for Women. More than 200,000 active women members throughout the United States are engaged through our social and digital programming. The BOSS Network’s latest initiative is the BOSS Impact Fund, with a focus on grant funding for Black women entrepreneurs. In addition, each grant recipient will have a 1-year scholarship to our BOSS Business University, a digital mentorship program that will provide a comprehensive entrepreneurship curriculum, to assist in long-term business growth.

