Michael Ochoa, Manager of the Urban Pop Group MAKO Girls, to Speak at the ULMII Entertainment Conference

*On Saturday, April 20, 2024 entertainment executive Michael Ochoa (pictured above), manager of the Urban Pop group MAKO Girls, serves on the Professional Panel at the 25th annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference. The ULMII Conference is powered by Zoom and consists of a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Showcase, and a National Talent Competition where the top three performances win over $20,000 in products, services, and cash.

The Professional Panel offers attendees and talent an opportunity to ask questions and get feedback on performances. The panel will also judge the National Talent Competition, which has launched many careers in the entertainment business, such as Grammy-winning Miquel (“Adorn”) who was signed to a major record deal by a ULMII panelist. Actress Naturi Naughten sang at ULMII, and her performance was seen by a Broadway agent who signed her to a Broadway run, which led to her performing with the girl group 3LW, and that led to her starring in the STARZ Network drama “Power.” Singer/dancer RoShon Fegan performed at ULMII, and his management said that the information the panel provided helped him take RoShon to the next level – starring in two Disney sitcoms and then starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The Feather Stone Brothers performed an original song at ULMII, and it was heard by Diamond selling SisQo (Dru Hill) there to promote his solo album, and he placed the song on Dru Hill’s 3rd album as “I Should Be (Your Boy Friend).” The song was released as the first single and music video and went platinum. The Featherstone brothers went on the write/produce for other high-profile acts such as Chris Brown.

Michael Ochoa has managed the MAKO Girls (pictured) since 2013 through MAKO Girls Entertainment, and to date, the sisters – Mimi, A-ni, and Kena – have over 300 performances around the world. Last year in 2023, the MAKO Girls performed their latest single “Ain’t Thinkin’ ‘Bout You” live at the ULMII Virtual Conference in the Professional Showcase setting the bar for performers that followed. The MAKO Girls’ TikTok platform has over 1.5 million followers. They can dance, sing, and rap, and have performed as opening act for Mindless Behavior (RCA Records). BET’s website listed the MAKO Girls as one of the top 8 girl groups. They have worked with Beats by Dre, JD Sports/Nike, ColourPop Cosmetics/Disney, and IHOP.

Aside from managing the MAKO Girls, Michael is also the president of Ochoa Landscaping since 2002 and has been an Aircraft Support Mechanic for Delta Airlines since 2001.

The ULMII Entertainment Conference is a virtual conference that offers free admission. Access to the conference will be provided at www.UpliftingMinds2.com. The “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is held twice annually in Baltimore (April 20th) and Los Angeles (November 9, 2024).

To RSVP to the limited space ULMII Entertainment Conference visit www.EventBrite.com or email [email protected]. You can also leave a detailed message at 562-424-3836 and someone will return your call.

www.UpliftingMinds2com

www.MAKOGirls.com

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836