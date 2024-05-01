Savannah James Discusses Woman’s Pre-Proposal Wedding Dress Purchase on New Podcast | VIdeo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Savannah James and her close friend, April McDaniel, have launched a fresh podcast titled “Everybody’s Crazy,” where they transform their candid girl talk into a collective experience for listeners.

The debut episode dropped on Apil 30, and during one segment, they took calls on their 888-601-CRZY (2799) hotline. An Atlanta woman dialed in to ask, “Is it crazy that I purchased my wedding dress before I was proposed to?”

As Love B. Scott reports, McDaniel responds, “A little bit.”

“It was a little crazy, but it’s not too crazy,” McDaniel added. “I feel like…I also believe in manifesting, so it’s a teetering line there. There is that manifesting piece, but then there is that piece that’s like, [a] little cuckoo. But I’m on the verge.”

James, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, with whom she shares three children, added, “And I feel like if you love that [and] you wanted that to be your wedding dress, then it was okay to get it.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, McDaniel said she and James have been cooking up this podcast hot a hot minute.

“The funny part is we’ve never talked about doing a podcast together,” said McDaniel. “Never. We are very private in our own respected natures. Savannah’s always been very private with her life and so have I.”

McDaniel founded Crown & Conquer, the creative agency behind high-profile celebrity events. She met Savannah through working with LeBron.

“I’ve been working with LeBron and Maverick and that whole team for over 20 years,” McDaniel explained. “So really I’d seen Savannah in passing and we kind of built a friendship.”

James added, “We connected when we were in Miami and started to cultivate our relationship and learn a little bit more about each other. But LA is where we really spent more time together.”

Savannah admits she’s “scared as hell” about opening up about her private life on the new podcast.

“I think that for me, it’s freeing because it allows me to show a side of my personality. We are both very private and I’ve been very private and kind of played the background this far in my husband’s career. But I am excited to venture off into new things, we’re going into new phases of our lives,” she adds.

“And as nerve-racking and anxiety-ridden as it is to do something new, I’m really excited,” she told PEOPLE.

