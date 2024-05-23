Beyoncé and Big Freedia Sued Over 2022 Hit Single ‘Break My Soul’

*Beyoncé is at the center of a new lawsuit over her 2022 hit single “Break My Soul.”

According to the complaint filed in Louisiana federal court, the superstar and her record label Sony Music, is being sued by Da Showstoppaz, a group hailing from New Orleans, Billboard reports. They allege that Beyoncé unlawfully utilized elements from their 2002 track “Release a Wiggle” in “Break My Soul” which sampled Big Freedia’s 2014 song “Explode.”

Big Freedia (AKA Freddie Ross) is implicated in the lawsuit, accused of incorporating “distinctive lyrics” from Da Showstoppaz’s song into “Explode.”

The lawsuit focuses on the phrase “release yo wiggle” which the group asserts are “unique” to their song.

“While Mrs. Carter…and others have received many accolades and substantial profits…Da Showstoppaz’s have received nothing—no acknowledgment, no credit, no remuneration of any kind,” wrote the group’s attorneys, per Billboard.



“The infringing phrase ‘release yo’ wiggle’ and several other substantially similar phrases are featured prominently in the song and evenly spread out across Explode’s two-minute and forty-seven second runtime,” the lawyers added.

“Any reasonable person listening to ‘Release A Wiggle’ and ‘Explode’ would conclude that the songs are substantially similar.”

The attorneys noted that the “ ‘release a/yo wiggle’ has now become closely synonymous with Big Freedia, thereby contributing to Big Freedia’s fame.”

The complaint emphasizes that “Big Fredia did not compose or write the phrase, and Big Freedia never credited Da Showstoppaz as the source.”

According to Billboard, copyright law doesn’t safeguard “short, simple phrases,” so the court might reject the case.

The Da Showstoppaz are confident, however, that they “possess a copyright to their unique and distinctive lyrics” the lawyers wrote.

