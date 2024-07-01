BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

*The BET Awards have ignited a firestorm of controversy by including the late O.J. Simpson in their “In Memoriam” segment during the 2024 ceremony held on Sunday. The segment served as a tribute to notable figures in the Black community who have passed away, featuring stars like Willie Mays, Richard Roundtree, Ron Cephas Jones, Louis Gossett Jr., and Carl Weathers. Simpson was described solely as a “former NFL player.”

Tia Mowry introduced the segment, honoring the individuals as examples of “the Black excellence that we unfortunately lost this year,” emphasizing their lasting legacies. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to those who influence us, but we can take a moment to celebrate and acknowledge their contributions to the culture,” Mowry stated.

However, the inclusion of Simpson, whose football and acting career were overshadowed by a highly publicized 1995 murder trial, left many in shock. Found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, Simpson was later held liable for their deaths in a civil suit. Audience members felt a “noticeable silence” when Simpson’s face appeared, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, with some attendees noting whispers of disapproval. Social media erupted with backlash. One tweet read, “He should not be remembered at all.” Another Reddit user condemned the decision, stating, “Disgusting lack of empathy and compassion for the victims’ families and BET should be ashamed.”

The strongest reactions came from family members of the victims. Nicole’s sister, Tanya, told TMZ, “It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition.” Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, shared similar sentiments. Adding to Simpson’s notorious history, he was imprisoned for nine years following a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping incident in Las Vegas. He succumbed to prostate cancer earlier this year at the age of 76.

On a lighter note, host Taraji P. Henson experienced an awkward moment when she confused TikToker Jordan Howlett with social media food critic Keith Lee.

While gifting roses to notable attendees, Henson spotted Howlett and remarked, “Meth is married — are you?”

The situation took a turn when Henson mistakenly addressed Howlett as Keith Lee, commenting, “Mr. Keith Lee, I know what you’re thinking right now, this is about a 10.9 outta 10?”

Realizing her mistake after Howlett pointed to Keith Lee seated a few seats away, Henson quickly apologized. “I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry,” she admitted, visibly embarrassed. Attempting to lighten the mood, she even complimented Lee’s looks in front of his wife, Ronni.

Taraji P Henson mistakes Jordan Howlett and Keith Lee this is so bad #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/uVqEW9dLHH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 1, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

The moment went viral, and Keith Lee addressed it on TikTok, posting and then deleting a video where he threw down the rose. He captioned it, “Our name will be known in every room it’s supposed to be in, when it’s supposed to be, how it’s supposed to be, with no confusion. God is amazing. 🙏 Thankful.” The internet, ever-vigilant, captured and shared the clip widely before its removal.

The BET Awards 2024 will likely be remembered for both the contentious inclusion of O.J. Simpson in the “In Memoriam” segment and the lighter, yet uncomfortable mix-up by the evening’s host. As the discussions continue, it’s clear that the ceremony has sparked significant reactions from all sides.

