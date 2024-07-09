Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for New Comedic Adventure Series ‘Time Bandits’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming comedic adventure series “Time Bandits,” the first-ever television adaptation of the beloved 1981 movie of the same name. 

The new series hails from Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi. Per the news release, “Time Bandits” is an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world. 

“Guided by Lisa Kudrow, the eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests, and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation,” the release continues.

The gang “witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age, ancient civilizations and the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way,” the release states. 

The live-action series for viewers of all ages stars Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil”), Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations With Friends”), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t Know Me”), Rune Temte (“Eddie the Eagle”), Charlyne Yi (“Knocked Up”), Rachel House (“Heartbreak High”), Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane”), James Dryden (“Ready Player One”), Felicity Ward (“The Office” Australia), Francesca Mills (“Harlots”) and Imaan Hadchiti (“Thor: Love and Thunder”). “Time Bandits” also features special guest appearances by Waititi and Clement. 

The 10-episode series premieres globally, with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 24, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday through August 21, 2024. Watch the trailer via the YouTube clip above.

