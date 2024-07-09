Tuesday, July 9, 2024
HomeCelebrityDenzel Washington
Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Portrays Wealthy Arms Dealer in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ | Watch Official Trailer
By Ny MaGee
0

*Paramount Pictures has released the hotly anticipated trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” which stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

The film “continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,” per the official synopsis. 

Pascal and Washington lead a cast that includes Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Connie Nielson.

Watch the new trailer via the YouTube clip above.

Gladiator II
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Washington portrays a former slave-turned-wealthy arms dealer named Macrinus. He is described as a character dripping in gold jewelry and luxurious attire, including a purple and gold robe, often seen seated on a golden throne. Washington’s role is said to resemble Oliver Reed’s Proximo from the original film, who was a trainer of gladiators. Macrinus plays a significant part in the narrative set in a corrupt and cruel Rome.

“This movie has an identity that is shaped by his legacy. It wouldn’t make sense for it not to,” Pascal, who portrays General Marcus Acacius, tells Vanity Fair.

He described Acacius as a fighter who “learned from the best, so of course this code of honor is ingrained into his training and into his existence. But at the end of the day, he’s a different person. And that can’t change who he is. Maximus is Maximus, and that can’t be replicated. That just makes Acacius capable of different things.”

“Gladiator II” arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Teaser Trailer Drops for Damson Idris, Brad Pitt’s New Racing Film ‘F1’ | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Steve Harvey’s Interactions with ‘Family Feud’ Contestants Turn Harsh
Next article
Former NBA Player Claims Kevin Garnett is ‘Racist Against White Players’

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Domestic Violence

Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Footage of Alleged Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn | WATCH

Domestic Violence

Disturbing Incident: Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather During Heated Domestic Dispute | WATCH-it-Happen

Black Women

No She Didn’t! TikToker Ignites Social Media Claiming Black Women Don’t Understand Their Roles | WATCH

Deaths/We Remember

KeKe Jabbar: Funeral Arrangements for ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Announced + WATCH Her Last Video

Gossip

Claudia Jordan Tears Up on ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Betrayal – Talks End of ‘Cocktails With Queens’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming