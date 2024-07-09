Denzel Washington Portrays Wealthy Arms Dealer in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ | Watch Official Trailer

*Paramount Pictures has released the hotly anticipated trailer for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” which stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

The film “continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,” per the official synopsis.

Pascal and Washington lead a cast that includes Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Connie Nielson.

Watch the new trailer via the YouTube clip above.

Washington portrays a former slave-turned-wealthy arms dealer named Macrinus. He is described as a character dripping in gold jewelry and luxurious attire, including a purple and gold robe, often seen seated on a golden throne. Washington’s role is said to resemble Oliver Reed’s Proximo from the original film, who was a trainer of gladiators. Macrinus plays a significant part in the narrative set in a corrupt and cruel Rome.

“This movie has an identity that is shaped by his legacy. It wouldn’t make sense for it not to,” Pascal, who portrays General Marcus Acacius, tells Vanity Fair.

He described Acacius as a fighter who “learned from the best, so of course this code of honor is ingrained into his training and into his existence. But at the end of the day, he’s a different person. And that can’t change who he is. Maximus is Maximus, and that can’t be replicated. That just makes Acacius capable of different things.”

“Gladiator II” arrives in theaters on Nov. 22.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Teaser Trailer Drops for Damson Idris, Brad Pitt’s New Racing Film ‘F1’ | Watch