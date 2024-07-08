Tuesday, July 9, 2024
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Teaser Trailer Drops for Damson Idris, Brad Pitt’s New Racing Film ‘F1’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
F1 starring Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt in “F1” / YouTube screenshot

*The first teaser trailer for Apple Original Films’ “F1” feature, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, has dropped.

Hailing from director Joseph Kosinski and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, the film follows Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. According to the news release, “F1” was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competed against the titans of the sport. 

The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Kosinski directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment.

Per the release, the film is made in collaboration with Formula 1® and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters. 

“F1” is set to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025.

Check out the new teaser trailer below.


READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Childish Gambino Drops Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Movie ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Bill Burton Opinion: Kamala Harris is the ONLY Viable Alternative for Democrats
Next article
Former Adult Film Actress Sues Diddy for Sex Trafficking and Sexual Assault

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Domestic Violence

Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Footage of Alleged Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn | WATCH

Domestic Violence

Disturbing Incident: Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather During Heated Domestic Dispute | WATCH-it-Happen

Black Women

No She Didn’t! TikToker Ignites Social Media Claiming Black Women Don’t Understand Their Roles | WATCH

Deaths/We Remember

KeKe Jabbar: Funeral Arrangements for ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Announced + WATCH Her Last Video

Gossip

Claudia Jordan Tears Up on ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Betrayal – Talks End of ‘Cocktails With Queens’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming