Teaser Trailer Drops for Damson Idris, Brad Pitt’s New Racing Film ‘F1’ | Watch

*The first teaser trailer for Apple Original Films’ “F1” feature, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, has dropped.

Hailing from director Joseph Kosinski and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, the film follows Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. According to the news release, “F1” was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competed against the titans of the sport.

The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, and Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Kosinski directs and produces the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment.

Per the release, the film is made in collaboration with Formula 1® and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.

This photo of Brad Pitt and Damson Idris walking the grid at Silverstone 🥶🎬 pic.twitter.com/RglwTJfCey — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 9, 2023

“F1” is set to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025.

Check out the new teaser trailer below.



READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Childish Gambino Drops Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Movie ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ | Watch