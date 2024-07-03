Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Childish Gambino Drops Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Movie ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) attended the 2024 BET Awards Sunday and debuted the trailer for his upcoming post-apocalyptic survival movie “Bando Stone & The New World.”

The project is Glover’s first feature film directorial debut, but the release date is unknown at this time. 

In the movie, “Gambino plays Bando Stone, a famous musician who wanders through a world devoid of people before he happens upon a woman and her child,” per Variety. “Together, they make their way through a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world filled with giant squids and menacing emu-like birds.”

Donald Glover
Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sept. 20, 2018 – Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America)

The rapper revealed the trailer for his new movie after presenting Killer Mike with the Album of the Year award. In his speech, Childish Gambino called out the BET Awards for not giving him the accolades he thinks he deserves.

“I’m really excited to be here but I wanted to get some things off my chest first,” he said. “This isn’t personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards. I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it’s just the math of the fact. It doesn’t really make sense. I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television… If I have to do ‘Baby Boy’ or something, just let me know. I’ll have Jonathan Majors put me in a headlock, shave my head, I’ll do it.”

Meanwhile, The Source reports that Childish Gambino’s sixth album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” will be released on July 19 via RCA Records. The first single off the album is titled “Lithonia” — which you can listen to here.

Glover recently announced dates for “The New World Tour,” which will launch in August.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: BET Apologizes After Sound Issues Silence Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award Speech at 2024 BET Awards

