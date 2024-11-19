Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations

*Al B. Sure addressed comments from his son Quincy Brown, who appeared to take a jab at the iconic R&B singer while marking the sixth anniversary of his mother Kim Porter’s passing on November 15.

Quincy took to social media to share a photo of himself as a young boy and Porter along with the caption, “Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. ❤️ I miss you every day.” In the original post, Al is not in the picture, which prompted fans to speculate that Brown, who was raised by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, was dissing his dad. Kimora Lee Simmons hit up the comment section writing, “Now quincy….. 🫢”

When Al B. posted a tribute for Porter, fans pressed him in the comments about his relationship with his son and asked if Quincy unblocked him. Al responded: “The real question is he still following a man that abused his mother and he knows it very clearly. Think about that when you’re sitting at your desk at work on Monday trying to unravel this mystery in your mind 🦋.”

When another person asked if he saw Quincy’s shady comment in his tribute post, Al B. referenced 50 Cent’s upcoming Netflix documentary about Diddy, writing: “It wasn’t shade, his father ws the one taking the picture of him and Kimberly 🕊️ That’s just everyone being thirsty for more perceived drama. It’s all for the internet. Wait for it @Netflix @50cent”.

In a follow up response, he added, “What my son @Quincy knows very clearly is that I actually took that photo of he and his mother Kimberly in the parking lot of Toys-R-Us. He liked the red car so much that he decided he was going to ride it right out of the store,” Al explained.

“I found that photo and gave it to Kim because she called me and told me all of our family photos miraculously burned up in a house fire (it was actually a flood). One of the many facts that the whole has no clue about. Wait for the new film on Netflix. You’ll go into culture shock when y’all find out the truth.🕊️ #Justice4KimPorter.”

Porter was close friends with Kimora and the former model responded to Al in the comments on a Shade Room post, writing: “Al w all respect you were def not taking that picture. That is NOT true. Let’s keep it really real. No need to conflate lies for the public. Please 🙏🏽❤️”

Al B. clapped back at Kimora in a separate tribute post for Kim on Instagram.

“Mrs. Kimora Lee Buckley, Simmons, Perkins, Leissner, and Hounsou should choose her words carefully when addressing Mr. Al B. Sure! It would be wise for her to express kindness, gratitude, or refrain from comment altogether,” he wrote. “Please refer to the screen shots of Kimberly’s DM exchanges (which have now been deleted from her account and disconnected from Al B!’s.).”

He continued, “No matter what tactics are taken to hide the facts, the true story of it all will finally be revealed. Whether it’s related to You, my brother / manager Andre Harrell an old colleague in Mr. Russell Simmons, and the connection of Al B. Sure!, if it makes the cutting room floor.”

Al B goes on to say that he has “remained silent and classified about a great deal.”

“It might be more beneficial for you to address Author Chris Todd directly, who has published edited works given to him by one or more of Kim’s”Close Friends,” post Kim’s M**der that present stories about you, also including the nonexistent “Calculated Fiction” about Sean and I who’ve only ever had contact with each other in the past 30 years in a lobby of the Netflix building in LA to support Quincy, right before Kim’s untimely death,” he added before noting that the intends to pursue “ a full investigation into her death and all who have been working together to cover up the alleged crimes.”

See his full post below.

