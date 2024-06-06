Again?! Ex-NBAer Delonte West Faces Charges After Latest Arrest in Virginia + Had to be Treated w/Narcan

Delonte’s done it again. 🙁 And it’s not good. Early Thursday morning, former NBA guard Delonte West was arrested and jailed in Virginia on misdemeanor charges of violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest. West, 40, is currently held at the Fairfax County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30am EST on Friday.

Fairfax County police reported spotting West around 1 a.m. in Groveton, Virginia, intending to serve a warrant. According to police, a pursuit ensued, during which officers lost sight of West. They later found him unresponsive and administered Narcan, a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses, but it was initially ineffective. West was then transported to a local hospital, where a second dose of Narcan proved effective. After treatment, West was released from the hospital and taken to the Fairfax County Detention Center, according to an ESPN report.

West’s public struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues have been well-documented.

During his NBA career, he openly discussed his bipolar disorder diagnosis. In recent years, he has faced several challenges, including receiving treatment at a Florida drug rehabilitation center in 2021.

Remarkably, he later worked at the same facility, thanks in part to the efforts of former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Cuban’s support for West has been significant. In September 2020, after photos surfaced of West panhandling at a Dallas intersection, Cuban personally intervened, picking him up at a gas station and assisting him in getting treatment. Cuban was one of several figures in the NBA community who rallied to help West during his difficult times.

During his eight-season NBA career, Delonte West averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game. He played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks, with his last appearance in the league during the 2011-12 season with Dallas.

West’s latest legal troubles highlight the ongoing challenges he faces in managing his personal struggles. As he awaits his arraignment, the basketball community continues to watch and hope for a positive outcome for the former player who once showed so much promise on the court.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Social Media Reacts to Comic-Con Attendee’s ‘Tasteless’ Kobe Bryant Crash Costume