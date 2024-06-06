Thursday, June 6, 2024
Social Media Reacts to Comic-Con Attendee’s ‘Tasteless’ Kobe Bryant Crash Costume
By Ny MaGee
Kobe Bryant Crash Costume
Screenshot of Kobe Bryant Crash Costume

*An Asian Comic-Con attendee went viral after arriving in a homemade outfit mocking the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site.

While onlookers laughed and took pictures, the outfit sparked outrage on social media.

Per The Blast, John-Carlos Estrada shared video of the “sick” and “disrespectful” chinaman and captioned the clip: “Tasteless: A man who attended a recent comic convention in China wore a Kobe Bryant helicopter crash costume to the event, which sparked a ton of outrage here in the States.”

On X/Twitter, one user commented, “I love art and am an artist/entertainer so understanding it’s gonna be performative and subjective is a given. Yet we can still critique and criticize bcs imagine one of us going to a Comic Con and dressing as one of the holocaust events. The uproar would be crazy!” Another X user wrote, “Now if we do that than we would get charge with #AsianHateCrime.”

Watch the clip below.

“That’s vile. It honestly hurts my heart to see this. I hope the person feels shame and regret for this ‘costume,'” one person added on X.

Another user posted, “Nothing is funny about any of the women, men, or children that lost their lives in that helicopter crash. I have nothing else to say that would be remotely positive regarding this.”

“They out of line and disrespectful for this mockery of Kobe,” one social media user said after seeing the video, per The Blast.

“The most disgusting and disrespectful thing I saw on the Internet today-somebody at a comic con event made a Kobe Bryant helicopter costume!?” another expressed. “That is a tragedy that took several lives! I don’t see the humor or the point in making let alone wearing a costume like this! Wtf!”

In 2020, Bryant passed away at the age of 41, in a helicopter crash alongside eight other people, including his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

