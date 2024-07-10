2024 Genesis 90 3.5 E Supercharger AWD – EUR Auto Review

*If you ever dreamt of a full-size luxury sedan, this might be the one. From its incredible curb appeal to its butter-like drive, this 2024 Genesis 90 3.5 E Supercharger AWD has almost everything you might want in a luxury sedan. Starting with moving the car into drive and accelerating for the first time, it was a surprisingly smooth experience with very little left to want.

The Look: I couldn’t help but drive slowly on city streets because the head-turning was so flattering. Passersby gawked and when parked, shared compliments and questions: What is that? Nice car! Once, a passenger waiting for me to return caught someone peering into the backseat to see what celebrity might be getting chauffeured. Starting with the silver accents on the windows and along the front fenders, the touch of class elevates the look and creates a sense of maturity for the Genesis series.

Its silhouette is long and bold in the front, then opens up with the cabin with wide windows, extra wide for the rear. As the shape curves down it maintains an aerodynamic descent. Slender LED lights on both the front and rear maintain a sense of elegance and symmetry throughout the exterior design.

The rear sports a unique curvature and continues those silver accents. I just love the Genesis grill and it shines with the G90. My favorite exterior feature of the Genesis 90 3.5 E Supercharger AWD is the diamond-cut finished wheels.

Against the smooth finishes of the body, the wheels catch the eye and bring the look together. I have to mention the “unified hood design” which seamlessly blends the hood in with the body of the car, creating a sleek look unlike any other. Oh and a bonus, while the handles disappear into the doors, it is worth mentioning that the doors open wider than most sedans, giving everyone more space to comfortably sit inside.

Exterior Walk Around

Comfort and Convenience: As for the interior, the Genesis 90 3.5 E Supercharger AWD is designed for a variety of experiences and modes, including chauffeuring. From the push button door closing mechanism to the rear experience control, every passenger can create their own experience. Each seat in the cabin includes heating and ventilation, massage modes, and power controls. When rear passengers discovered the reclining feature along with the massage, they did not want to get out. The front and rear cabin enjoy their sunroofs, with the front only having the open-air option. The dynamic interior design features marble-like paneling with an etching no one in the car was too fond of.

Interior Front

In the rear, passengers enjoy a full panel of environment options, including leg rests upon reclining. See the video. But one of my favorites is the little personal mirror. It’s the little things that matter. Overall, supreme comfort is an essential aspect of the interior experience.

Door and Rear

Technology & Drive: One of my major disappointments with this pricey vehicle is that Apple Airplay doesn’t wirelessly connect. Genesis has to figure this out and get with the times. Other basic models of vehicles offer this feature. With all the wonderful features in the Genesis 90 3.5 E Supercharger AWD, this seemed to be almost forgotten by designers. Otherwise, I absolutely loved the touch button door closing option, though this could use some tweaking. At times touching the door would close the door handles and I almost got my finger caught in there (a design flaw in my opinion). Touching the door handle can either close the door, lock the car, or unlock the car. It’s customizable! Inside, drivers can customize so many features including the buttons on the dash. I think customization is something many drivers love. The gas mileage isn’t great, but a full tank will get you far (more than 400 miles of road)

Driving the G90 is like a dream. It’s got power, moves so smoothly over bumps and potholes and with its wide body and heavy feel, as a driver, I felt very much in control of the road.

Overall, I love this vehicle, and so did everyone else who got the chance to ride inside. It’s a great luxury option and looks like nothing else on the road.

2024 Genesis 90 3.5 E Supercharger AWD

MPG: 20 Combined

MSRP: Starting at $99,500

