2024 Mazda CX3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus – Unassuming Elegance | EUR Auto Review

*Looking for a vehicle that presents a level of poise with a little bit of edge? The Mazda 3 (2024 Mazda CX3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus) is that unassuming character on the road, at first slipping, because it isn’t flashy, but the contoured design and captivating LED light display inspire curiosity. Further, it keeps up with the uniform look across the brand with its crosshash grill. The Mazda 3 is a likely competitor of its class, as it teases a bit of luxury that elevates its look and feel.

Space: As a driver, I rode quite comfortably, with power seats and easy accessibility to the infotainment center via that ergonomic knob that I’ve grown to love so much. Rear passengers also fit comfortably with standard sedan legroom.

The cargo cabin is massive! I imagined doing a whole day of shopping with friends and still having room to spare. The trunk space is quite unexpected. Personally, with all the trunk space, I would appreciate a bit more space for rear passengers instead.

Interior Design: I love the way the Mazda 3 introduces these elegant features throughout the cabin with linear design elements and metallic accents. The gear shift is reminiscent of a manual gear shift, with its small rounded grip. Within the cockpit, the rounded dashboard is elegant yet modern. I appreciate the size of the infotainment display as it isn’t bulky and fits nicely with the rest of the dash, fitting seamlessly. Speaking of seams, the stitching throughout the Mazda 3 adds to this elegance factor. It’s the little details in this vehicle that speak volumes. The soft-touch dash brings in more lux.

Back-seat passengers miss out on a lot, not just the legroom. The center console offers nothing to the back seat, not even cup holders. The only cup holders are folded into the center seat. There aren’t any USB-C outlets either.

Technology & Features: I bet you didn’t know you needed this, but the Mazda 3 features adaptive headlights that move with the direction of the steering wheel. Very cool feature that keeps the road illuminated and drivers safe. Equipped with a 12-speaker Bose sound system, this ride produces some of the fullest sounds for any journey. I love how the system is highlighted with metal plates on the front doors, adding to the metallic accents. I also appreciate the wireless charger and two USB-C outlets inside the center console.

One knock to the featured elements is that the driver and front passenger enjoy dual temperature control and heated seats, but miss out on the ventilated seats.

The drive: Generally, I was slightly disappointed, especially after driving the CX-30 (a crossover SUV) and experiencing a lot of the road’s flaws. It was fun to drive, however. Handled the curves well and picked up speed nicely. It’s a secure drive and can be fun.

MSRP $35,450

MPG: 23 City / 32 Highway

