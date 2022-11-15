Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Exclusive Clip: ‘Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans’ Featuring Kelly Rowland | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Marlon Wayans

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of “Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans,” hosted and executive produced by actor, comedian and writer Marlon Wayans

Per the news release: Marlon Wayans is challenging a few of his friends to go face-to-face with their biggest fears in VR! These immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, …and of course, saying “Oh Hell No!” Don’t believe us? Take the challenge yourself using your Meta Quest headset.

“Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans” is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesday. On the Nov. 16 episode, Wayans sends Kelly Rowland screaming down a virtually abandoned mine to get over her fear of claustrophobia. Buried alive takes new meaning, as she’ll be fighting for survival! Join Kelly in the ‘six feet under’ challenge now by using your Meta Quest headset.

Watch Wayans’ moment with Rowland via the clip below and catch your favorite celebs on “Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans” every Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET only on Marlon’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

READ MORE: Netflix’s New FunnyScary Flick ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Stars Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson and Kelly Rowland | WATCH

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

