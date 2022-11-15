Exclusive Clip: ‘Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans’ Featuring Kelly Rowland | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of “Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans,” hosted and executive produced by actor, comedian and writer Marlon Wayans.

Per the news release: Marlon Wayans is challenging a few of his friends to go face-to-face with their biggest fears in VR! These immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, …and of course, saying “Oh Hell No!” Don’t believe us? Take the challenge yourself using your Meta Quest headset.

“Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans” is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesday. On the Nov. 16 episode, Wayans sends Kelly Rowland screaming down a virtually abandoned mine to get over her fear of claustrophobia. Buried alive takes new meaning, as she’ll be fighting for survival! Join Kelly in the ‘six feet under’ challenge now by using your Meta Quest headset.

Watch Wayans’ moment with Rowland via the clip below and catch your favorite celebs on “Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans” every Wednesday at 9amPT/12pmET only on Marlon’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

