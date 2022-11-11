Friday, November 11, 2022
2022 Merge Awards Honors Romeo, Israel Houghton and More | EUR Video Exclusive

By Blair Moon
MERGE AWARDS
The 2022 13th Annual Merge Awards at The Beverly Wilshire (Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content/Merge Summit)

*The annual Merge Awards returned to Los Angeles at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 5, where some of Hollywood’s biggest movers and shakers were honored. 

Among the list of honorees of the evening included PJ Morton, Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King, Israel Houghton, Romeo Miller, and Adam Blackstone, James Dubose, Moran Debaun, Suzanne de Passe, Angelica Nwandu, and Tony Brown

With an already star-studded list of honorees, the event was also attended by celebrities including Essence Atkins, Golden Brooks, Joyful Drake, Michael Ealy, and MC Lyte who hosted the event. 

Morton, who received the Artist of the Year honor, said he couldn’t believe they wanted to celebrate his contributions to the film industry. 

OTHER NEWS: Letitia Wright and Tenoch Hurtea Unpack 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' | EUR Exclusive

MERGE AWARDS
The 2022 13th Annual Merge Awards at The Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on November 05, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content/Merge Summit)

“My true reaction was like for real? Me?” Morton said. “But then I just embraced it you know, that’s kind of what I’ve been doing, be like water, just going with the flow. I’m grateful if somebody believes that, that is what I’ve been, I’m happy to support that.”

Houghton was also surprised by his honor, going as far as initially declining it.

“My initial reaction was no thank you,” Houghton said. “I feel like I’m pretty good at giving honor, I’m not great at receiving it. So it’s always been uncomfortable for me.”

However, his wife Adrienne Houghton was the one who pushed for him to attend the ceremony and accept the award. 

“My wife was like, “No you definitely gotta go,” Houghton said. “I am here because Adrienne said, “You gotta go.” But honestly, I love the team here and I love Holly. A lot of these people are my family and friends so I’m very happy to be here.” 

For more interviews from the awards including the founder of The Merge Summit and The Merge Awards, Dr. Holly Carter, check out our coverage via the clip below. 

See the full list of 2022 Honorees below:

Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award

Suzanne de Passe 

Artist of The Year Award

PJ Morton

Trailblazer Award

Charles D. King & Stacey Walker King

Faith Music Award

Israel Houghton

The Merger Award

Romeo Miller

Musical Director of the Year Award

Adam Blackstone

R.O.S.E. Award

James DuBose

Digital Tech Award

Morgan DeBaun

Disrupter Award

Angelica Nwandu & Stephanie Ike

 

Previous articleBlack Vet Rudolph Brewington Talks Racial Violence in Vietnam Following Killing of MLK Jr. + PhotosVideo
Next articleRaven-Symon is Queer, but She Said NO to Disney to Playing Raven Baxter As Gay
Blair Moon

