Thursday, November 10, 2022
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta

By Ny MaGee
Alicia Keys - Grammy Awards - Gettyimages
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. 

Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28.

The homegoing service for the slain artist, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, will be held Friday at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, WSBTV reports. Pastor Jesse Curney III of the New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn will give the eulogy.

The event will begin at 12 noon on Friday. Tickets were made available for the public to attend the service at the 20,000-seat arena but are sold out.

READ MORE: Nurse at Scene of Takeoff Shooting Speaks Out | Video

Takeoff (Getty)
Houston police are still piecing together the heated argument that took place before Takeoff was fatally shot. According to TMZ, law enforcement claims fellow Migos rapper Quavo and others exchanged “angry words after he lost a dice game at the bowling alley.” Police claim that once the group was outside, they started going back and forth over who would beat who in a basketball game.

In video footage circulating online of the shooting, Quavo is heard talking about basketball before getting frustrated and walking away. It is then that a punch is thrown before multiple weapons are fired.

According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso and he died outside the business.

No arrests have been made but law enforcement does have a person of interest.

As reported by SandraRose.com, Alicia paid tribute to Takeoff Twitter, writing, “This is too much. It’s like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

