Xscape’s Latocha Scott Drops Out of Group’s Upcoming Tour

*Xscape singer Latocha Scott has dropped out of the group’s next tour due to alleged conflicts with the tour promoter.

The R&B Music Experience tour kicks off on Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps in Tampa on Dec. 17. According to TMZ, Scott’s husband Rocky Bivens is her manager and he had a conflict with the tour’s promoter. When Scott’s group members refused to use another promoter, Scott allegedly backed out of the tour.

As noted by MadameNoire, promotional materials for the tour only show Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott.

In related news, the R&B group will receive the “Lady of Soul” honor at the 2022 Soul Train Awards this month.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, as reported by Essence.

“Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards,” Orlando continued.

Xscape formed in 1991 and the ladies are famously known for the hit singles “Who Can I Run To” “Understanding,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.” The group released their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha” in 1993 and has since sold more than 7 million records worldwide.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” Xscape said in a statement. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

The “Soul Train Awards” will go down Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada with actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole as host.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 air Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.