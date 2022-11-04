Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Stephen A. Smith Claims He’s Unpaid Compared to White Colleagues | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Stephen A. Smith
Commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on prior to Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

*Stephen A. Smith said on a recent broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take” that racism is the reason he is underpaid with a $12 million annual salary. 

Smith claims his earnings as a broadcaster and media personality are well below that of his white colleagues.

“We are still black in this country,” Smith said ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, as reported by MSN. 

“We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that, just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts,” Smith continued.

READ MORE: Stephen A. Smith Wants Omari Hardwick or Michael B. Jordan To Play Him In A Biopic

“I’m not talking about me, even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me,” Smith said.

In addition to his $8 million salary, Smith reportedly earns a $4 million production contract per year.  In the Twttier clip above, watch him explain why he is underpaid.

Meanwhile, Smith is set to release his memoir next year titled “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.” In the book, per Amazon, “Smith writes about the greatest highs and deepest lows of his life and career.”

While promoting his memoir during a recent appearance on Comedy Central’sHell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” Smith revealed the actors he would like to portray him in a potential biopic based on the book.

Smith made it clear that Will Smith is not an option after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage during the Academy Awards in March.

“Damn it, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap… But I can’t go with him now,” Smith said. “We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

Smith went on to name Omari Hardwick and Michael B. Jordan as potential actors to play him on screen. 

“Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan – they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but damn it, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do?” said Smith. “I’m gonna go with those names.”

He added, “I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do [the Mike Tyson biopic]… He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”

Watch:

Previous articleCast of Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ and ‘Dahmer’ Talk About Their Filming Experience | EUR Exclusive
Next articleMayor Eric Adams Might be the Fall Guy for New York Democrats’ Potential Big Losses Next Week
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

‘This isn’t A Game’ – Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-wife’s Objection to Their Trans Daughter’s Name Change | VIDEO

Social Heat

Couple Alert?! Cher and Amber Rose’s Ex (Alexander Edwards) Out on Date in WeHo | WATCH

Social Heat

Twin Brother of Murder Victim Attacks Handcuffed Suspect | WATCH-it-Happen

Social Heat

Dead Boyfriend of Only Fans Model Recorded Her Calling Him N-word Months Before His Murder

Social Heat

Kyrie Irving Catches Heat for Promoting ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ Film Called by Some as Antisemitic | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO