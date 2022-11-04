Stephen A. Smith Claims He’s Unpaid Compared to White Colleagues | Video

*Stephen A. Smith said on a recent broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take” that racism is the reason he is underpaid with a $12 million annual salary.

Smith claims his earnings as a broadcaster and media personality are well below that of his white colleagues.

“We are still black in this country,” Smith said ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, as reported by MSN.

“We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that, just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts,” Smith continued.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says he is underpaid because he’s black He makes $8 million a year pic.twitter.com/wffqohrmr5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2022

“I’m not talking about me, even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me,” Smith said.

In addition to his $8 million salary, Smith reportedly earns a $4 million production contract per year. In the Twttier clip above, watch him explain why he is underpaid.

Meanwhile, Smith is set to release his memoir next year titled “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes.” In the book, per Amazon, “Smith writes about the greatest highs and deepest lows of his life and career.”

While promoting his memoir during a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” Smith revealed the actors he would like to portray him in a potential biopic based on the book.

Smith made it clear that Will Smith is not an option after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage during the Academy Awards in March.

“Damn it, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap… But I can’t go with him now,” Smith said. “We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

Smith went on to name Omari Hardwick and Michael B. Jordan as potential actors to play him on screen.

“Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan – they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but damn it, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do?” said Smith. “I’m gonna go with those names.”

He added, “I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do [the Mike Tyson biopic]… He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”

Watch: