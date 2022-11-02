Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Black Female Director of ‘Lion King Musical’ Accused of Sexual Harassment

By Ny MaGee
*An ensemble player from “The Lion King’s” North American Touring Production, claims he was fired on the first day of paternity leave and now he’s taking legal action against Disney. 

William James Jr. is suing two Disney units, accusing them of violating the New York State and City Human Rights Laws, per Reuters. He also alleges that actress and director Ameenah Kaplan sexually harassed him and other male employees.

According to The Daily Mail, Kaplan, who appeared in Marvel’s “Avengers Infinity War” and “Endgame,” allegedly threatened to limit James’ role as an understudy for Mufasa for rejecting her sexual advances.

The lawsuit accuses Disney of turning a “collective blind eye” to James’ allegations about the “hostile work environment.”

READ MORE: Black Creators Bring the 1st Audio Production of ‘The Lion King’ to Clubhouse App

James has been an understudy for Mufasa for nearly three years. According to the complaint, Kaplan became director of the production in 2018. In his complaint filed Thursday, he alleges that he was fired “in part” for complaining about “bullying” and Kaplan’s “unwelcome advances”.

The company reportedly investigated his allegations and determined his claims were baseless. James accuses Disney of firing him “in the most callous way at the most unreasonable time.”

James believes the move was meant to send a message to other employees, and that is “to not engage in protected activity and to not seek paternity leave at the Lion King Production,” his attorneys at Phillips & Associates wrote in the complaint filed in state Supreme Court in New York County, per Reuters. 

The lawsuit alleges that Disney “did not train, supervise or instruct its employees, or management” on how to resolve allegations of harassment and discrimination. Per The Daily Mail, James claims his sexual harassment allegations were corroborated by Actors Equity but Disney “did not care.”

Per the report, James claims he suffered “severe emotional distress” and”‘physical humiliation” as well as “anxiety, depression, anger and loss of employment opportunities.”

He is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for the “mental, emotional, and physical injury” he has suffered.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

