*“God told me to start working on a second album release,” said Tomar Jackson about releasing the new single “Give You Glory” from his sophomore album “From the Secret Place Vol. 2.” “I wrote it during the pandemic…out of obedience. This particular single is about giving God the glory.”

Jackson has been building his music and preaching ministry since he was a teenager directing a 100-member choir at his family’s church. This was followed by Tomar serving as youth pastor at another church helping to grow their youth membership from 20 to 300, and now he is assistant pastor at New Light Ministries (Freedom Christian Bible Fellowship) under the guidance of Bishop/Apostle Gilbert Coleman, Jr.

“I have three more songs to do,” Pastor Jackson said when I asked when the new album is scheduled to be released.

Raised in the church Tomar works in Human Resources (Philadelphia International Airport, Drexel University) as his secular career.

Through Tomar Jackson Global, Inc. ventures Jackson is enhancing the school system and enriching the community by educating the urban and at-risk youth on the benefits of education.

“Yes, it’s the small things, that apply to the big things” Tomar Jackson said when I mentioned God should be given the glory for the smallest of things when we were talking about the meaning of the new single “Give You Glory.” “Everybody’s perception (of God) is different. You don’t have to put Him in a box. Don’t look for it (blessing) in money…it may be a promotion. It may seem inconvenient (God’s Will), but it turns into a blessing.” www.TomarJacksonGlobale.org

