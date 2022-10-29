No Goodwill for Ye – Thrift Store Will Remove and no Longer Accept Yeezy Products | WATCH

*Kanye has been dropped from various major brands over his anti-semitic comments including Adidas, Balenciaga, and CAA. Sports stars Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald also dropped Donda Sports, as their agents.

While other big-name companies continue to give him the boot like Sketchers, even Goodwill is now telling Ye they’re no longer expecting his products!

On Friday, Goodwill reportedly sent a memo instructing employees to remove all Yeezy items. They went on to explain that the brand did not align with their mission and values.

“As we strive to maintain the most up-to-date product information on Elevated Brands available to sell we are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with our Mission and RISE values,” the memo reads. “We are currently removing the sale of Adidas Yeezy Brand products from all channels, Retail Stores, Boutiques, eCommerce and Outlets. As well from our Elevated Brands tool.”

Even though the big boys like Adidas, Balenciaga and others like Goodwill (above) have cut Ye loose over his recent antics, all is not lost ’cause there’s an entire market of people patiently waiting to sell their Yeezy shoes for what they hope will be a big chunk of cash … and it’s exactly why resale websites are among the only entities yet to cut ties with Kanye West, so says TMZ.

The site says according to people they’ve spoken to, Yeezys are about to go way up in value. This will happen as the supply of the shoes continue to dwindle now that Adidas has ended the relationship.