Friday, October 28, 2022
Delonte West Arrested in Virginia After Trying to Break Into Car

By Ny MaGee
Delonte West
Delonte West / Getty

*Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested in Fairfax County, Va., earlier this month for trying to break into a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 15 when West was spotted by witnesses trying to gain access to the inside of the vehicle. Officers were called to the scene and West became “aggressive” when they tried to detain him for trespassing. 

West was able to flee the scene but was later apprehended and “booked on four criminal charges: vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and public intoxication,” per CBS Sports

We previously reported that the former NBA guard has battled mental health and addiction issues. In February, he attempted to make a comeback by training to make the Big 3. He didn’t make the out, telling TMZ…”I was excited to have the opportunity. I’ll be there next season. I’ll be there rooting guys on,” West said. 

READ MORE: Ex-NBA Player Delonte West Says He’s ‘In Between Jobs’

In 2020, a video went viral showing West yelling incoherently while handcuffed and sitting on a sidewalk in Washington D.C. Over the summer he responded to a separate viral video of him panhandling on a highway in Richmond, Virginia.

“It is what it is,” West said when Image Direct caught up with him, TMZ Sports reported. “I got children. I’m in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man, I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped get West into rehab in September 2020. He also orchestrated the reunion between West and his mother, according to Black Enterprise.

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban told TMZ on Oct. 2. “I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

West last played in the NBA in 2012. He spent time with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and a brief stint in China.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

